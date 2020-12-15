Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) Shares Down 0.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE:BIOX)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 45,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 26,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

