Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KCG assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Black Knight by 4.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after buying an additional 108,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.