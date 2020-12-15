BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.77

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and traded as high as $48.35. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 4,466 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

