Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.84. 247,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 247,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $257.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

