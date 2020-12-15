B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $491.52

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.52 and traded as low as $488.60. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) shares last traded at $501.16, with a volume of 5,507,418 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 461.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

About B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

