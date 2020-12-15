Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.60.

NYSE BXP opened at $98.50 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3,859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 481,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

