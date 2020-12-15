Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97). Approximately 24,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 64,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.12.

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 500,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £555,000 ($725,111.05). Also, insider Quentin Higham acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

