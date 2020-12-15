Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.24 ($73.22) and last traded at €62.70 ($73.76). 301,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.82 ($73.91).

A number of research firms have commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

