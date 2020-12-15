Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 181,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 121,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.