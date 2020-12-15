British American Tobacco p.l.c. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

