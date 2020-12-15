British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV.L) (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV.L) (LON:BSV) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.89 ($0.85). Approximately 252,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.43.

British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV.L) Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

