Britvic plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Britvic in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Get Britvic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. Britvic has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.