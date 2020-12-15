Brokers Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.32 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

