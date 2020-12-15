Brokers Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,881.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

