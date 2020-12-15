Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

Bunge stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Bunge by 3,069.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

