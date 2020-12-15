Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

