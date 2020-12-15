Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 5.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 551,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 467,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

CXB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.