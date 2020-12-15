California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Down 0.5%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.91. 12,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.26.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

