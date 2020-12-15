California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.