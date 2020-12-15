California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Masimo worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,420,009. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $273.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

