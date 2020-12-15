California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.16 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of QIAGEN worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 143.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 31.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,732.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

