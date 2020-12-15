California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

VMware stock opened at $143.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

