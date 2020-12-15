California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:J opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

