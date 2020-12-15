California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.49 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PG&E worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $14,057,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 143.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 324,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

