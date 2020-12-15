California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.07 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

