California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,012 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

