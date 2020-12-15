California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,777 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 352,052 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.