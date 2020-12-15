California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Halliburton worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,859.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.