California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The AES worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

