Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of CCJ opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Cameco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 647,962 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

