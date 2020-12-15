Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

KDNY opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

