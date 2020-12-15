Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE MTA opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.30 million and a PE ratio of -88.30. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 162.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

