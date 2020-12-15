Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $88,713,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,951 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

