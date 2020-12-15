Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 187.52%.

Captor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

