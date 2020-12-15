Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

