Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Tronox worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Tronox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tronox by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tronox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tronox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tronox by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

