Captrust Financial Advisors Has $893,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 214.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

