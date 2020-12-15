Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 651 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 861.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $4,694,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

