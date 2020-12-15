Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 811 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

