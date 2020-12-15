Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $551.15 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.58 and a 200-day moving average of $511.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,345 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

