Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 609 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.