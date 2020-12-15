Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 849 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of ProAssurance worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE PRA opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $977.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

