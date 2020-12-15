CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CarMax by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CarMax by 214.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

