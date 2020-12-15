CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

