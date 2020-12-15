Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $267.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,370,903 shares of company stock valued at $564,082,407. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

