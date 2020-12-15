Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.