Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -364.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at $70,227,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,689,346.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,823,767 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.