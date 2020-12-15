Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.