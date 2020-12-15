Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Celanese stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

