Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

